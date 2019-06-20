Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Josephine "Jo" (Fortenberry) Humphries. View Sign Service Information Guerry Funeral Home In Lake City - Lake City 2659 SW Main Blvd Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2414 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Josephine Jo Fortenberry Montpetit Humphries passed away June 18th, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Hickory, N.C., July 18th, 1930 to Marvin Arthur Fortenberry and Pearl Wallace Fortenberry and was one of 8 children. As a young girl, Jo would dream about becoming a nurse while she was picking cotton. She realized her dream and after moving to Lake City to work for the V.A. Hospital, met the love of her life and first husband, Gene Montpetit. They raised three children together and were very active in their church and community. Gene passed away suddenly in 1984 and she was heartbroken, but found love and companionship several years later when she married Robert Bob Humphries. In 2004, she was diagnosed with Dementia/Alzheimers, but only briefly lost her joyful spirit. When Bob passed in 2012, Jo found a new home and community at Sunrise Senior Living in Jacksonville where she thrived.

Jo was a wonderful mother and will be remembered for her generous hospitality and happy, friendly nature. She never met a stranger and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her three daughters Gina (Robbie) Crews, Denise (Tom) Ott, Dee Montpetit (Bill Schmidt), four grandchildren- Chris Crews, Carly Rhodes, Kris Ott and Genevieve Schmidt, four great-grandchildren, a sister, Dot Robertson and two brothers, Bill Fortenberry and Wallace (Judy) Fortenberry.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at Guerry Funeral Home in Lake City on Saturday, June 22nd with family visitation at 10am, followed by a chapel service at 11am and a brief graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. All who knew and loved her are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .

