Helen McFarland Cochran
1934 - 2020
Helen McFarland Cochran, 86, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born in Keystone, West Virginia on February 28, 1934 to the late William Henry and Emma Sanders McFarland. She moved around with her husband with his position with Wal-Mart for many years, finally retiring to the Lake City/Live Oak area. She was a homemaker and retail sales person for many years and a member of the First Presbyterian Church here in Lake City. In her spare time, she enjoyed being outside, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Paul R. Cochran; son, Michael Cochran and daughter, Myra Cochran Regan.
She is survived by her son, Billy Cochran (Pam) of Live Oak; son-in-law, Bill Regan of Wellborn; grandchildren, Erin Hillwig (Jamie Kirby) of Jacksonville, Bo Hillwig (Kristie) of Live Oak, Michael Cochran of Ft. Lauderdale and Whitley Cochran of Live Oak. Four great-grandchildren along with extended family and friends also survive.
A private family service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City where Mrs. Cochran will be laid to rest next to her husband in the church niche. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
