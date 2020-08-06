1/1
Henry Crosby Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Crosby Jr., 82, of Macclenny, Florida passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was a 1957 graduate of Lincoln High School in Gainesville, FL. He joined the United States Navy in 1959, retiring on July 17, 1968. He married Mary Crosby on October 15, 2004, and was preceded in death by his parents Henry Crosby Sr. and Willie Mae Baker.
Mr. Crosby is survived by his wife, Mary Crosby, Macclenny; children, Yvette (Kenneth) Sanders, Pamela Crosby, Henry Crosby III, Alissha L. Crosby, and Sean L. Crosby; step-children, DeMarcus L. (Shamequia) Wright, Monte Wright, Ronnie Ellis Jr., Maurice Graham, Maurice Lee, Cristin Ellis, Sharonda Ellis and Laronda Ellis.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Emmanuel Church of God in Christ. A service will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Monday, August 10 at 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Emmanuel Church of God in Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
01:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved