Henry Crosby Jr., 82, of Macclenny, Florida passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was a 1957 graduate of Lincoln High School in Gainesville, FL. He joined the United States Navy in 1959, retiring on July 17, 1968. He married Mary Crosby on October 15, 2004, and was preceded in death by his parents Henry Crosby Sr. and Willie Mae Baker.

Mr. Crosby is survived by his wife, Mary Crosby, Macclenny; children, Yvette (Kenneth) Sanders, Pamela Crosby, Henry Crosby III, Alissha L. Crosby, and Sean L. Crosby; step-children, DeMarcus L. (Shamequia) Wright, Monte Wright, Ronnie Ellis Jr., Maurice Graham, Maurice Lee, Cristin Ellis, Sharonda Ellis and Laronda Ellis.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Emmanuel Church of God in Christ. A service will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Monday, August 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

