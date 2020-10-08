Mr. Harold Leon Smith, son of the late Flossie Bryant and Marion Smith, Jr. was born March 22, 1962, in Jacksonville, Florida. During his early years, he was educated in the Charleston South Carolina School System. He found consolation in fishing and playing the guitar. On Monday, September 28, 2020, Harold answered the Master's call.

He leaves to cherish precious memories, his sisters, Fredrika Griffin, Janice Smith and Tiffany Smith, Baldwin, FL, Cathie Collins (Richard) and LaSherrald Jamison (Eddie), Charleston, SC; brothers, Malachi Smith, Indiana, Stanley Smith, Sioux Falls, SD, Jimmie Lee Smith, Sr. (Bridgett), Jacksonville, FL, and Ernest Smith (Shauna), Baldwin, FL; hosts of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Harold L. Smith will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Piney Grove Cemetery, Baldwin, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

