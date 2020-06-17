Hilda Alene Prebys
Hilda Alene Prebys, 86 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. She was born in Branford, Florida to the late Edgar Goff Peterson and Rubye Irene Walker Peterson. Mrs. Prebys had lived in Lake City for the past 20 years and had previously been a resident of Houston, Texas. She had been in the catering business for many years and enjoyed flying when she was younger and earned her pilots license. Mrs. Prebys was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church and she enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing and gardening. She was preceded in death by five siblings, James Ray Peterson, Thelma Louise Peterson, Arnell Edward Peterson, Jimmy Mitchell O'Steen and Gary Michael O'Steen.
Survivors include her siblings, Colin O'Steen (Brenda), Lake City, Frank O'Steen (Lottie Nell), Ft. White, Glen O'Steen, Lake City and Irma Jean Hall, Providence; one sister in law, Anita O'Steen, Ormond Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Epiphany Catholic Church with Father Rob Trujillo officiating. Friends and family attending the service are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and a mask is required. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Branford. Visitation with the family will be Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
JUN
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
