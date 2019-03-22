Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard L. Horton. View Sign



Born on February 8,1937 in Springfield Ohio to Clyde and Barbara J. Horton. A graduate of Greenon High School c/o 1956,he then enlisted in the

On May 3,1963 he married the love of his life Joyce Turner Horton and had two children. Mr. Horton worked in finance and real estate in Ohio before moving to Florida.The family lived in Orlando,(Belle Isle) for over 30 years. Mr.Horton owned Horton Realty ERA,Inc. Both Howard and Joyce were leading brokers in the local real estate market until retirement. Howard was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of S.Orlando.

In 2009, the couple relocated to Lake City, Florida to be closer to family.

Mr.Horton enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and gardening, but most of all spending time with his grandkids. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.

He was a proud Navy Veteran, and lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Survived by one son J. Robert Horton of Los Angeles, Ca., daughter Karena (Brian) Crews of Lake City, Fl., three grandchildren Turner, Weston and Meredyth Crews, as well as beloved siblings, nieces, nephews,lifelong friends and faithful K9 companion Gracie.

Preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 51 years, Joyce Turner Horton, best friends and siblings Chuck Horton and Matie Horton Cox.

Special thanks to Dr.Miguel Tepedino for his years of compassion and friendship.

The children invite friends and family to join them for a time of visitation and fellowship on Friday March 22 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Crews Farm, 215 SW Crews Farm Terrace, Lake City, FL. 32025.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

American Legion Post 57-Service Officer's Fund- 2602 SW Main Street, Lake City Fl.32025

Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019

