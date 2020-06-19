Mr. Howard P. "Pete" Crowder Jr.
Mr. Howard P. "Pete" Crowder, Jr., 53, a lifelong resident of Lake City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Haven Hospice in Chiefland, Florida. Pete was the son of Howard P. Crowder, Sr. and Cheryl Davis Thomas. He worked for thirty-three years with Mike Kahlich at North Florida Automotive Rebuilders. He very much enjoyed working with his tractors. Planting food plots, mowing and clearing property. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Blaide (Ashton) Crowder of White Springs; his mother, Cheryl Thomas of Lake City; his father, Howard P. Crowder, Sr., Lake City; his step-father, Jimbo Thomas of Lake City; and his three sisters, Tami (Matthew) Falls, Bronson, Florida; Lori Stormant and Stephanie (Stewart) Morrison both of Lake City. Numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Pete will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Ogburn officiating. Interment will follow in the Corinth Cemetery. ( located on 441 N. of Lake City) The family will receive friends from 5-7 Friday evening in the Chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Haven Hospice of Chiefland, 311 N.E. 9th St. #1060, Chiefland, Florida 32626. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave. Lake City, FL 32025.
home.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
June 18, 2020
Rest easy, cousin. The last time I saw you, you gave me a "Bear Hug" that I will never forget....
Nelson Hathaway
Family
