Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 Funeral service 11:00 AM Elim Baptist Church Fort White , FL Interment Following Services Elim Baptist Church Cemetery Obituary

Huey Ran Hawkins, age 73, of Fort White, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Shands at the University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville following a brief illness. Huey was born in Fort White, Florida on February 8, 1946, to the late Wilson Pierce Hawkins and Thelma Sasnett Hawkins. He was a civil engineer by profession and a small time farmer and cattleman in retirement.

Huey was a lifelong resident of Fort White who enjoyed being outside and working hard. He never said something could not be done but would find a way to work around obstacles. Huey graduated from Fort White Public School in 1964 and acquired his Associate in Science degree in Civil Engineering Technology at Lake City Junior College in 1966. He then began his career in civil engineering with the State Road Department (Florida Department of Transportation) on a survey party and then with W.K. Daughtry as a draftsman and on a survey party surveying in the Kissimmee area.

Huey then began again in 1968 working with State Road Department as a draftsman. He acquired his Professional Engineer license in July 1983. Huey retired in January 2001 as Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida District. Along with Branan Field-Chaffee Road, which connected Clay County and Jacksonville's Westside, getting the funding for Florida 9A ranked as the biggest long-term impact of Hueys three-year tenure as Secretary of the Northeast Florida District. This was only one of his many accomplishments during his 33 year career with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Huey was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Thelma, sister Julia Hawkins Wood and brother David. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gwendolyn, his son Brian and daughter-in-law, Jolene, grandchildren Hayden and Ayla, sister Rebecca Becky Hawkins, brothers-in-law Larry Wood, Norman Porter and Bobby Porter. Many nieces and nephews also survive as well as many friends from grade school, high school and throughout his career. Many of these were like family.

Huey liked to go to equipment auctions with his lifelong friend Mike Herlong. They spent many hours just looking, sometimes finding that one specific item needed, or wanted, or just killing time. Huey and Mike were so fond of the quest.

Huey loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them building things or riding out to look at the cows and calves. They ride out in the golf cart and survey the land together.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Elim Baptist Church in Fort White, Florida with Rev. Larry Sweat officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of contributions to the Elim Baptist Church Building Fund in Hueys memory. Mailing address: Elim Baptist Church, PO Box 448, Fort White, FL 32038.

