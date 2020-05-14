Ida L. Horachek, beloved wife and Mother, age 93, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 after a long fulfilling life. Ida was an excellent cook and was very fortunate to make that her career. She was also very artistic using her many talents to draw, paint, play the piano and sew lovely clothes for her family. Ida was an extremely generous person always making sure that everyone was well cared for and well fed. When she finally slowed down, we knew it was her time to be cared for. Ida will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her family is very grateful for the amazing caretakers that assisted her and made her feel so loved.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby of 62 years. She is survived by her five children Thomas (Peggy), James (Arlene), William (Darice), Patricia (Jeff) and her youngest Susan; along with four grandchildren, Bobby, Erica, Christopher and Michael; great-grandsons, Bryson and Jaxon and another great-grandson due later this year.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 14, 2020.