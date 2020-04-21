Mr. Jack Shepard, 95, of Lake City, Florida passed away on April 14, 2020. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida on December 31, 1924 to David and Leo Shepard.
Mr. Shepard served in the United States Army during WWII. He was a member and former Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was also a member of Southern Farm Equipment Manufacturers, Southeastern Farm and Power Equipment, American Society of Agricultural Engineers and Rotary Club. Mr. Shepard was a jack of all trades. He liked to square dance. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geleeta Shepard.
Mr. Shepard is survived by his son, Roger (Eva) Shepard, Lake City, FL; two daughters, Pamela Shepard, Waller, TX and Debra (Robert) Ferreira, Roy, UT; daughter-in-law, Carol Shepard; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020