Jackie Katherine Schwartz, 82, passed away on July 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 26, 1937 in Ottumwa, Iowa. Jackie was the daughter of Charlie and Frances Emry from Knoxville, Iowa until moving to Florida in 1959.
She attended Michael Reese Hospital School of Nursing from 1956-1957. She received her AS degree in nursing from LCCC in 1970. She graduated with a BSN degree from the University of North Florida in 1979. She was active in civic affairs which included President of the New Comers Club, President of the Junior Women's Club and Education chairman for the Florida State Junior Women's Club.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Frances Emry; her sister, Georgetta Ebelsheiser; her son, Steve Schwartz; and her daughter, Brenda Schwartz. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Louis Schwartz; and their son, Michael (Denise) Schwartz of Lake City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Renee (Jay) Tillman, Michelle (Robert) Mann, Bryan (Phalon) Schwartz, Amber (Seth) Bass, Steven (Maria) Schwartz and 16 great grandchildren.
Graveside services for Jackie Schwartz will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.