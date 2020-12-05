1/1
James Alva Moss
1930 - 2020
James Alva Moss, 90, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Lexington, KY on February 3, 1930 to the late Ollie Moss and Bernice Kuntz Smith. He has made the Lake City area his home for the last 59 years, moving here from the Jacksonville area. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired from the Florida Department of Transportation as District Maintenance Engineer. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of Florida, a member of the MG Car Club, the Lake City Rock and Gem Club and the Lake City RC Academy of Model Aeronautics. He and his wife were members of the St. Luke's Lutheran aka Spirit of Christ Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Jo Ann Moss of Lake City; son, Daniel G. Moss (Mary Jane) of Jacksonville; daughters, Sherry M. Pepper (Herb) of Lake City and Cindy M. Smith (John) of Gainesville. Five grandchildren, Jessi Williams, Ashley Free, Westley Free, Zachary Moss and Madeline Free also survive.
Graveside funeral service with military honors will be conducted on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
