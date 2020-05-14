Mr. James Cooper, Jr., age 75, a resident of Miami, Florida, a former resident of Lake City, Florida slept away peacefully May 7, 2020 surrounded by his family.

James, Jr. was the oldest child of the late Mrs. Grace Rossin Cooper and the late Mr. James Cooper, Sr.

He received his education in the Coffee County and Ware County Georgia public school system.

He was employed as as Transportation Operator for many years and during his leisure, he was a fisherman.

James, Jr. was preceded in death by his youngest sister Eunice Cooper.

James Jr. is survived by his wife Gloria Cooper; daughter Lisa Cooper; stepson: Lloyd (Tammie) Turner; siblings Eddie Lee (Iola Linda) Cooper, Raymond Cooper, Ralph Cooper, Grace (Willis) Cooper, Barbara Jean Cooper, Larry (Angelika) Cooper, Clifford Cooper and Clayton Cooper. Sister-in-law Deloris (John) White, brother-in-law Foyea (Edna) Fisher, two (2) grandchildren, four (4) step grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Walk through visitation will be Friday May 15, 2020 5:00pm until 6:00pm at Cooper Chapel 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055.

Graveside Service for James Cooper, Jr. will be held 11:00am Saturday May 16, 2020 at New St. James Church Cemetery, 365 NW Martin Glen, Lake City, Florida 32055, Words of Comfort by Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church Pastor, Pastor Tyron White .

Arrangement Entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F. D

