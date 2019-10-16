Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Old Country Club Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Curtis Williams, 96 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. He was born and raised in Union County, Florida to the late George Williams and Alma Raulerson Williams. Mr. Williams had lived most of his life in Lake City and had worked for Nettles Sausage for 30 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and attended the Price Creek Ward. Mr. Williams loved to work on the farm, fishing, hunting, dancing and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Iris Dicks Williams in 2005, one son, Larry Wayne Williams, Sr., 2012, one great-great granddaughter, Lakelee Ryan Perkins in 2019 and 7 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his children, Jackson Williams, Lake City, Curry Williams (Kim), Branford and Iris Lackey (Larry), Lake City; one sister, "Dottie", the Villages, FL; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Old Country Club Road. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Union County. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at James Curtis Williams, 96 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. He was born and raised in Union County, Florida to the late George Williams and Alma Raulerson Williams. Mr. Williams had lived most of his life in Lake City and had worked for Nettles Sausage for 30 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and attended the Price Creek Ward. Mr. Williams loved to work on the farm, fishing, hunting, dancing and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Iris Dicks Williams in 2005, one son, Larry Wayne Williams, Sr., 2012, one great-great granddaughter, Lakelee Ryan Perkins in 2019 and 7 brothers and sisters.Survivors include his children, Jackson Williams, Lake City, Curry Williams (Kim), Branford and Iris Lackey (Larry), Lake City; one sister, "Dottie", the Villages, FL; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Old Country Club Road. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Union County. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close