James D. Jim Wheaton, 85 of Fort White passed away July 19, 2019 in Lake City, FL.
James is preceded in death by his parents; Orville C. and Annice O. Wheaton, Sr, brother; Orville C. Wheaton, Jr, sisters; Marion Buck, Jackie Willard, Dorothy Boatwright, and Vivian Lavender. He is survived by siblings; Mildred Hawthorne, Barbara Van Camp and Fred Wheaton. James is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Miller Wheaton, son James D. Wheaton, Jr (Dorothy) of Casselberry, FL and daughter Tami Lynn Germain (Jeffrey) of Fair Play, SC, four grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Waxwing, a minesweeper, during and immediately after the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged. Upon returning home to Central FL, he worked for the Winter Park Telephone Company (that later became United Telecommunication) for 32 years. James retired to Fort White in 1989. He was an outdoorsman, having helped on a cattle ranch during his youth. James was an avid hunter & fisherman, spending many vacations Snook fishing at Captiva Island, FL shrimping at Oak Hill, FL and scalloping at Steinhatchee, FL.
Celebration of Life Services will be held in Casselberry, FL and Fort White, FL. Dates to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 28, 2019