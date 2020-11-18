Mr. James Edward Butler, Sr. was born on April 24, 1956 in Suwanee County to Claudie and Vireather Yon Kelsey. He answered the Masters call on November 12, 2020 in Advent Health Care Center, Sebring, FL. James was of Methodist faith attending the Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, Wellborn, FL. After graduating from Columbia High School, Lake City with the class of 1975, he relocated to Avon Park, FL until his demise. He was employed with C. Elton Crews for 32 years. James loved fishing, gardening, family and working on anything even though he didn't know how to fix it.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving son, James Edward Butler, Jr. (Khianti Thompson), Parents: Claudie and Vireather Kelsey, (1) Sister Victoria (Tony) Cray. Brothers: Claude (Kinekia) Kelsey, Larry A. Kelsey Sr., Leander Sr. (Martha) Kelsey, George Sr. (Gloria) Kelsey and Leon Butler, all of Lake City, FL. (2) adorable granddaughters Areonna and Jahvia Butler, (9)children, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM prior to the service. He will be laid to rest on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Lake Jackson Cemetery in Live Oak, FL.
Services entrusted to: STEPHEN-NELSON FUNERAL HOME, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825
