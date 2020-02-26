Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Riley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



James grew up in Colts Neck, New Jersey. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He moved to Palm Beach and worked for Florida Power & Light Company for 30 years. After retirement, he and his wife, Peggy, moved to Lake City, Florida. In Lake City, James worked for the Columbia County Sheriffs Department and served on the Board of Catholic Charities. He was a master gardener. James and Peggy later moved to Gainesville to be closer to their grandchildren. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Riley; daughters, Michelle Riley Dow (Dan) and Kathleen Riley Nieves (Daniel); sisters, Catherine Weaver (Dick) and Joanne Marshall (Bill); and grandchildren, Jacob & Summer Dow, and Daniela, Lucas, Landon & Liam Nieves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607, with Father Al Esposito officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities Bureau of Lake City, 553 NW Railroad St, Lake City, FL 32055. A special thank you to Jared and Michelle Taber for their love and support.

Please visit his memorial page at

For further information: WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA (352)376-7556. James Edward Riley, age 75 of Gainesville, Florida, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born to John Riley and Marguerite Gravatt Riley.James grew up in Colts Neck, New Jersey. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He moved to Palm Beach and worked for Florida Power & Light Company for 30 years. After retirement, he and his wife, Peggy, moved to Lake City, Florida. In Lake City, James worked for the Columbia County Sheriffs Department and served on the Board of Catholic Charities. He was a master gardener. James and Peggy later moved to Gainesville to be closer to their grandchildren. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Riley; daughters, Michelle Riley Dow (Dan) and Kathleen Riley Nieves (Daniel); sisters, Catherine Weaver (Dick) and Joanne Marshall (Bill); and grandchildren, Jacob & Summer Dow, and Daniela, Lucas, Landon & Liam Nieves.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607, with Father Al Esposito officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities Bureau of Lake City, 553 NW Railroad St, Lake City, FL 32055. A special thank you to Jared and Michelle Taber for their love and support.Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. For further information: WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA (352)376-7556. Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close