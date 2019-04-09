James Edward Snowberger, 41, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on April 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Jacksonville on December 9, 1977, and has made Lake City his home most of his life. He was a Marine Corp veteran and was a CAD-Drafter, last working in Jacksonville. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and was a 1995 graduate of Columbia High School. In his spare time, he enjoyed making swords and knives, gaming, swimming and diving.
He is survived by his father, Jerry E. Snowberger of Lake City and Ruth Snowberger of Lake City; uncles, George King (Alicia) of Lake City and James King of New Mexico.
A celebration of life service for James will be conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Stephen Fair officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www. gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019