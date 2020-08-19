James L. "Jimmy" White, 27, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 7, 1993 to David White and the late Lois Zelazo White. He has made Lake City his home since 1996, moving here from Chicago. He was a 2011 Graduate of Columbia High School and was also a graduate of FGC and Saint Leo University. He was a Registered Nurse and was currently working for the VA Hospital here in Lake City. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing video games, watching Star Wars; was an avid Chicago Bears Fan Da Bears, Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan. He also enjoyed rooting for the Florida Gators. Jimmy enjoyed traveling to see new things; he especially enjoyed traveling to Chicago. Jimmy also treasured his sister Allison very much as well as his pet cat Tiberius.
He is survived by his father, Dave White (Mary) of Lake City and his sister, Allison Williams (Chris) of Glen St. Mary. Numerous cousins, extended family and friends also survive.
A celebration of Jimmys Life will be conducted on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home. They request that you come as you are or wear something that would remind you of Jimmy. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Family and friends attending services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be streamed live by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory on Facebook.