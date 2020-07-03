James Lee Bolton, 78, longtime resident of Lake City, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at his home in Deland, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen Bolton. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Wilson Bolton, daughters Beverly Bolton Ott (Jim) and Brenda Bolton Acosta (Robby), two granddaughters, Steffany Ann Ott and Britney Acosta Clubb, and one great-granddaughter, Brie Lynn Clubb. Mr. Bolton was laid to rest on July 4, 2020 in Memorial Cemetery. There is no doubt in the familys mind that James is now in heaven, sitting at the feet of Jesus. Oh what he must be seeing. They all want to thank the Lord for James life, and what he taught each of them. He was the best man they knew. He will be missed tremendously. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.