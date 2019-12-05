James Lee Bradley, age 63, of Lake City, Florida went to his Heavenly home on December 1, 2019 at Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City, Florida with his loving family by his side.
James was born in Asheville, North Carolina on November 2, 1956 to the late James Patton Bradley and Linda Lail. He was raised in North Carolina and graduated from Brevard High School. Shortly after graduation, James found his passion in the ministry. He earned his bachelors degree in church ministries and education at Southeastern College in Lakeland, FL. James was a Chaplain many years serving at RMC, Madison Correctional Institute and also the Columbia Correctional Institute. When not ministering, James enjoyed attending Beachville Advent Christian Church where he was a longtime member, as well as, spending time with his family, playing badminton, card games, and building and repairing computers. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived by his loving children, Amy Bradley, Lindsey Bradley, and Alex Bradley all of Gainesville, FL; his sister, Deborah Horner of Ft. White, FL; cousin, John Messer; along with numerous extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of James life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Beachville Advent Christian Church, 24815 County Road 49, O'Brien, FL 32071, with Pastor Bruce Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Santa Fe Cemetery in Hampton, FL at 2:30 pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES AND ARCHIE TANNER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Starke, FL, 904-964-5757. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the familys guest book.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019