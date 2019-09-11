Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

James Lynn Gentry, Sr., 76, of Lake City, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Sherman Hull Gentry and Hazel Lucille Gentry. He was a Science Hill High School class of 1960 graduate and was a plumber/pipefitter/welder by trade. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge F&AM #813 in Blountsville, Tennessee, Scottish Rite and Shriner in Orlando, Florida and Whiteside Lodge #13. He loved watching college sports, especially the Tennessee Vols. He also enjoyed visiting Cocoa Beach and the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, as well as The Cottage in Johnson City, Tennessee. He also enjoyed the company of his beloved dog, Ms. Riley. He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Lucille Gentry, and his son, James Lynn Gentry, Jr.

He is survived by his wife; Cynthia Gentry from Orlando, Florida; son, Sherman Robert Gentry from Lake City, Florida; daughters, Lisa Light and Luci Bennett of Elizabethton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Madison, Kullen and Sebastian. Five great-grandchildren and several cousins also survive.

A celebration of life service was held at Mr. Gentrys home in Lake City, Florida with his family and friends. A stand-alone event will be held along-side his sons graveside with family and friends in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 385-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at James Lynn Gentry, Sr., 76, of Lake City, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Sherman Hull Gentry and Hazel Lucille Gentry. He was a Science Hill High School class of 1960 graduate and was a plumber/pipefitter/welder by trade. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge F&AM #813 in Blountsville, Tennessee, Scottish Rite and Shriner in Orlando, Florida and Whiteside Lodge #13. He loved watching college sports, especially the Tennessee Vols. He also enjoyed visiting Cocoa Beach and the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, as well as The Cottage in Johnson City, Tennessee. He also enjoyed the company of his beloved dog, Ms. Riley. He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Lucille Gentry, and his son, James Lynn Gentry, Jr.He is survived by his wife; Cynthia Gentry from Orlando, Florida; son, Sherman Robert Gentry from Lake City, Florida; daughters, Lisa Light and Luci Bennett of Elizabethton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Madison, Kullen and Sebastian. Five great-grandchildren and several cousins also survive.A celebration of life service was held at Mr. Gentrys home in Lake City, Florida with his family and friends. A stand-alone event will be held along-side his sons graveside with family and friends in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 385-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close