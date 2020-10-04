James Richard (Dick) Cochran passed away peacefully with his family at his side on September 24th, 2020. He was born September 5, 1934 in his maternal grandmother's house on the corner of Gaines and Adams Streets in Tallahassee, Florida, in the shadow of the Capital. His parents were Gladys Elizabeth Alligood and George Winn Cochran, Sr.

During his younger years growing up in Tallahassee, he spent a great deal of time with his beloved grandmother Minnie Clemons Alligood and a very special Aunt and Uncle, Carmon and Ethel Shockney. He attended his early years of school in Tallahassee and following the completion of his freshmen year at Leon High School, moved to Milford, NY, with his mother, where he completed high school in 1952. He was an outstanding athlete, playing on the State Championship baseball team his senior year earning All-State Honors. That same year, shortly after turning 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His basic training was at Sampson Air Force Base Utica NY, Jet Mechanic School in Wichita Falls, TX, and then Eglin Air Force Base, Destin, FL, before being deployed to Taegu Airbase, Korea and assigned to the 311th Fighter Bomber Squadron as a F-84 jet mechanic. He later was assigned to the 8th Fighter Bomber Squadron and F-84 Jets in Misawa, Japan. When returning to the US, he was assigned to the 319th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Bunker Hill Air Force Base, Bunker Hill, IN. Upon discharge he returned to Tallahassee and enrolled in Florida State University on the G.I. Bill. After completing his first two years at FSU, he transferred to the University of Florida to pursue his desired major, Forestry.

He graduated in 1960 with a B.S. in Forestry and was a member of Alpha Zeta - the honorary Agriculture Fraternity and Xi Sigma Pi - the honorary Forestry Fraternity.

Dick was an active member of the Florida Forestry Association, serving on the Board of Directors for many years and as Florida State Tree Farm Chairman for 3 years. He belonged to Masonic Lodge No 27 F&A.M., Lake City, FL, Moracco Shriners, Jacksonville, FL, The Society of American Foresters. He was a member of Christ Church Anglican, Wakulla.

For almost 60 years, Dick worked in the timber Industry, the last 30 of which was as Owner/President of Cochran Forest Products in Lake City, FL, manufacturing utility poles and piling.

Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Karyl, four daughters, Gwynn M. Virostek, Joan E. Cochran, Georgia Winn Jones (Carlton), and Louisa Cay Ford (Jerry), and seven grandchildren (the lights of his life), Mary Elizabeth Jones, Nicholas George Jones, Caroline Cay Brown, Anna Louisa Cay Ford, James Cochran Ford, Richard Cochran Jones and Beverly Elaine Ford.

He is predeceased by his brother, George Winn (Boogie) Cochran.

He is also survived by many beloved extended family members and friends - including his best friend, Jack Buford.

Dick's favorite places on earth were St. Teresa, his home for the past 21 years and the farm.

Those who knew him well will remember him for his moral character, a kind and generous heart, strong opinions, "one liners", and deep love of country, family and the Lord.

His interment will be at the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Friday, October 9th at 11 a.m.

If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please do so to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, Florida, 32308.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store