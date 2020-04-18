James Russell Messick, Sr, 80, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Plant City, Florida on May 1, 1939 to the late Thelmar and Dorothy Fletcher Messick. He has made Lake City his home the past ten years, moving here from the St. Johns/Switzerland, Florida area. He worked for over 45 years in the Air and Refrigeration Industry and in his spare time enjoyed auto racing, especially NASCAR, where he was an avid Jeff Gordon fan, reading and playing on his computer. He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Sharon K. Messick and his sister, Teresa Blankenship.
He is survived by his loving companion of ten years, Lynda Carr of Lake City; sons, James Russell Messick, Jr. (Lisa) of Nichols, GA and Allen Keith Messick, Sr. (Karen) of Jacksonville; daughters, Tammy Chevalier (Jim) of St. Johns, FL and Sonya Graham (Jimmy) of Switzerland, FL. Eleven Grandchildren, Eight great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services for Mr. Messick will be conducted and held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020