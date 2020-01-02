James Tyrone Williams passed away on December 27, 2019. He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife, Melody G. Williams and other family members.
Funeral services for James T. Williams will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Emmanuel Church of God In Christ, Macclenny, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020