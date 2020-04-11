Mrs. Jane Neikirk Cramer, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, at Haven Hospice. She was born November 17,1923 in Harrodsburg, KY. She graduated from Norton Memorial Infirmary as a registered nurse in 1944. After graduation, she attended the University of KY. She was employed at several VA Hospitals as a registered nurse. She began working at Lake Shore Hospital in Lake City in 1952 and was the Director of Nursing in the later years of her career, retiring in 1982. She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Raymond Cramer and her son Mark Cramer.
She is survived by her daughter Jodi Harriss (Kent), son William Cramer, 3 grandchildren, Linley Murphy, Jordan Harriss and Brandon Cramer, and 3 great-grandchildren, Henry Murphy, Layla and Lydia Harriss.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020