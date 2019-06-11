Janet Lee Blackwell died on June 2nd , 2019. She was born in Jacksonville , Florida to Janet D. Blackwell and Herbert Blackwell on December 31, 1961. Jan grew up in Lake City, Florida and attended Columbia High School. She attended Florida State University and earned a Bachelors degree in Communication before moving to Connecticut where she met her future husband, Marcello Flores. When her marriage eventually ended, she moved to California before returning to Florida to help care for her mother. She leaves behind to mourn and miss her, her sisters, Robin Blackwell, ( Michael Eason), Mary Kay Blackwell, Bonnie Bahou, (Nadim Bahou), her brother, Ken Blackwell, a close cousin, Denise Nelms and her mother Janet D. Blackwell.

We will miss the funny, smart, adventuresome girl, and woman she was.

A memorial service will be held on June 15, at 3:30 at the Swiss Cove Church. 1965 State Road 13, Jacksonville , Florida 32259.