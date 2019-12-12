Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice L. Jackson. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice L. Jackson, age 58, transition peacefully to her Heavenly home Sunday December 1, 2019 at Shands Lake Shore Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Katie Mae Wilson, Mr. James A. Roberts and Mr. Alex Campbell.

Janice received her education in the Public School System of Columbia County.

She was preceded in death by her companion for many years, Mr. Larry R. Reed; two sisters, Wyease Carlisle and Vonda Rodriquez. Two brothers, Andrew Wilson and Floveal Campbell.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children; Alex Jackson ( Sharikaa), Cassandra Richardson (Alex), Jessica Blair and Shevonda Reed (Patrick). Sisters; Velma Authur (Bean), Alma Bristol (Johnny Ray), Tammy Seels (Randy). Brother Colon Campbell; sister-in-law Gwendolyn Reed, 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grands, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, other relatives and friends.

Service for Janice L. Jackson will be held Saturday December 14,2019 at 11:00am at New Day Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Long Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Dr. Lantz G. Mills,Sr. Pastor and Eulogist. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday December 13, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel 6:00pm until 7:00pm.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Mr. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D. Janice L. Jackson, age 58, transition peacefully to her Heavenly home Sunday December 1, 2019 at Shands Lake Shore Hospital.She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Katie Mae Wilson, Mr. James A. Roberts and Mr. Alex Campbell.Janice received her education in the Public School System of Columbia County.She was preceded in death by her companion for many years, Mr. Larry R. Reed; two sisters, Wyease Carlisle and Vonda Rodriquez. Two brothers, Andrew Wilson and Floveal Campbell.She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children; Alex Jackson ( Sharikaa), Cassandra Richardson (Alex), Jessica Blair and Shevonda Reed (Patrick). Sisters; Velma Authur (Bean), Alma Bristol (Johnny Ray), Tammy Seels (Randy). Brother Colon Campbell; sister-in-law Gwendolyn Reed, 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grands, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, other relatives and friends.Service for Janice L. Jackson will be held Saturday December 14,2019 at 11:00am at New Day Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Long Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Dr. Lantz G. Mills,Sr. Pastor and Eulogist. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday December 13, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel 6:00pm until 7:00pm.Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Mr. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D. Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close