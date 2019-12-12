Janice L. Jackson, age 58, transition peacefully to her Heavenly home Sunday December 1, 2019 at Shands Lake Shore Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Katie Mae Wilson, Mr. James A. Roberts and Mr. Alex Campbell.
Janice received her education in the Public School System of Columbia County.
She was preceded in death by her companion for many years, Mr. Larry R. Reed; two sisters, Wyease Carlisle and Vonda Rodriquez. Two brothers, Andrew Wilson and Floveal Campbell.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children; Alex Jackson ( Sharikaa), Cassandra Richardson (Alex), Jessica Blair and Shevonda Reed (Patrick). Sisters; Velma Authur (Bean), Alma Bristol (Johnny Ray), Tammy Seels (Randy). Brother Colon Campbell; sister-in-law Gwendolyn Reed, 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grands, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, other relatives and friends.
Service for Janice L. Jackson will be held Saturday December 14,2019 at 11:00am at New Day Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Long Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Dr. Lantz G. Mills,Sr. Pastor and Eulogist. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday December 13, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel 6:00pm until 7:00pm.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Mr. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019