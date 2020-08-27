Janie Louise Raulerson Bedenbaugh, 85 of Lake City, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Deep Creek, Florida to the late John Quincy and Fannie Louise Mixon Raulerson. Mrs. Bedenbaugh was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1953 and she enjoyed several hobbies such as playing softball and going to the beach and mountains. Mrs. Bedenbaugh was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and attended the Price Creek Ward in Lake City. She held many callings within the church and served an 18 month mission in Australia with her late husband, Arthur N. Bedenbaugh, Sr. She was an avid Gator fan and loved to spend time with her family and supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their hobbies and sporting events.
Mrs. Bedenbaugh was preceded in death by her parents and her late husband of 59 years, Arthur N. Bedenbaugh, Sr.
Survivors include her seven children, Elleene Breazeale (Joe), Glen St. Mary, Nelson Bedenbaugh, Jr. (Barbi), Lake City, Greg Bedenbaugh (Judi), Lake City, Kevin Bedenbaugh (Marla), Jasper, Terri Bedenbaugh (Brad Sutherland), Lake City, Cheryl Bedenbaugh, Lake City and Paul Bedenbaugh (Pam), Lake City; two brothers, D.N. Raulerson, Deep Creek, FL and J.O. Raulerson (Mary Ann), Lake City; two sisters, Mattie Melton, White Springs and Emma Perry, Lake City; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Bedenbaugh will be conducted on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Old Country Club Road. Interment will immediately follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Columbia County. Visitation with the family will be Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or to Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Family and friends attending the services are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.