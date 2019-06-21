Jean L. Smith, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Warren, and her sons Russell and Gary. She is survived by her sister Elaine Wiley, brother-in-law Noel Smith and his wife Diane, sons Ken and Stephen, daughter Lori, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends that will cherish her memory. Jean was born in Bridgeport, PA in 1937. At 18 years, she met and married Warren and they raised a family together across the U.S. and Spain during Warren's 23 years in the U.S. Air Force. In 1978 they moved to Merritt Island, FL where Warren passed away in 2001. In 2006 Jean moved to Lake City, FL and resided with her son Ken for the remainder of her life. Jean enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, traveling, gardening, and playing Yahtzee. Everyone that knew and loved her will miss her. Jean did not wish for any funeral services. Her ashes will be spread at Cocoa Beach at a later date, so she may spend eternity with Warren among the seas.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 21, 2019