It is with great sadness the family of Jean Wetherington Rentz, a long-time resident of Lake City and Ft. White, announces her passing. Jean was 90 years young when she passed peacefully in her sleep on August 30, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law. She had a long healthy life surrounded by the love of family and friends.
She has risen to heaven to be with her parents (William Lloyd and Allie Thelma Wetherington), her sister (Carol Wetherington Harrell), her daughter (Shelva Bowen) and her grandson (Billy Schiffman).
She is survived by her brother (Doyle Wetherington), her son (Floyd Rentz), her daughter (Laura Parsons), her four grandchildren (Robin Tenney, Donielle Allen, Karen Rentz, and Beth Dill) and their spouses, plus 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that seem like family.
Those that loved her fondly remember her jovial spirit and her love for nature and God. A private family service was held at her childhood church in Lenox, Ga. on Sept. 3. The family request that remembrance donations be sent to Lakeview Baptist Church (General Fund) at PO Drawer 509, Lenox, Georgia, 31637.