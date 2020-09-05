1/1
Jean Wetherington Rentz
It is with great sadness the family of Jean Wetherington Rentz, a long-time resident of Lake City and Ft. White, announces her passing. Jean was 90 years young when she passed peacefully in her sleep on August 30, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law. She had a long healthy life surrounded by the love of family and friends.
She has risen to heaven to be with her parents (William Lloyd and Allie Thelma Wetherington), her sister (Carol Wetherington Harrell), her daughter (Shelva Bowen) and her grandson (Billy Schiffman).
She is survived by her brother (Doyle Wetherington), her son (Floyd Rentz), her daughter (Laura Parsons), her four grandchildren (Robin Tenney, Donielle Allen, Karen Rentz, and Beth Dill) and their spouses, plus 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that seem like family.
Those that loved her fondly remember her jovial spirit and her love for nature and God. A private family service was held at her childhood church in Lenox, Ga. on Sept. 3. The family request that remembrance donations be sent to Lakeview Baptist Church (General Fund) at PO Drawer 509, Lenox, Georgia, 31637. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
