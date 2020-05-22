Jeanette Murray, 80 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home with her family. She was born in Winston County, Alabama to the late Dwight and Mary Sharpton Moody. Ms Murray was a longtime resident of Lake City and she retired from AT&T with over 20 years of employment. She was of the Pentecostal faith and attended the Lake City Church of God when able. Ms Murray was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years and father of her four children, Wilbur Murray, in 1988, and one sister, Kathy Moody, in 2013.
Survivors include her four children, Leecie Murray Dunn, Robbie Murray, Kimbo Murray (Connie) and Traci Murray all of Lake City; one sister, Melba Byrum, Cullman, AL; six grandchildren, Brittany Watson, Gainesville, Chad Dunn (Mandi Petit), Kody Murray (Crystal), Keeley Messer (Landon), Destiny Murray and Zac Murray (Bridget) all of Lake City; eight great-grandchildren also survive.
Private graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Care Center of Lake City at 130 NW Hilton Ave, Lake City, FL 32055 or by visiting www.friendsofpcc.com, in memory of Ms Murray. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 22, 2020.