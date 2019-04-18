Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Ruise Holton. View Sign

Jeanette Ruise Holton was born June 18, 1938, in Margaretta, Florida. Parents Clifford and Arie Ruise precede her in death. On Monday, April 8, 2019, Mrs. Holton was called to her eternal resting Place. She was educated in the Baker County Public School System. Mrs. Holton attended New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Elder Japan Ruise, Sr. until her health began to decline. Other precedents in death include husband L. T. Holton, Sr. She will be greatly missed.

Precious memories will be left with loving and devoted companion, Robert Pop Perkins; children, Cathy Jones (Chris), L.T. Holton, Jr.(Louvina), Terry Holton (Linda), David Holton, Waukeenah Holton, Tammi Young, Tyrone Holton, Frank Holton (Katelia), and Betty Holton; (22) grandchildren; (42) great-grandchildren; (4) great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Aray Ruise, Celestine Thompson, Vivian Faye LeNoir; brother, Phillip Ruise (Blonzella); sister-in-law, Roberta Clayton; brothers-in-law, Alvin Clayton (Mary Jo), Richard Farmer Sr., Lester Perkins; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Jeanette Holton will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Faith Bible Church, 15902 US Highway 90, Sanderson, FL, Videll Williams, Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Faith Bible Church.

292 NE Washington St

Lake City , FL 32055

292 NE Washington St

Lake City , FL 32055

386-752-4366

Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 18, 2019

