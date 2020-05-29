Ms. Jeanette Varner, 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Lake City, Florida who was born April 1, 1937 to Arthur and Audrey Little.Ms. Varner was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing and playing bingo. She also enjoyed playing slot machines in Biloxi with her sister. Ms. Varner will be remembered as being a strong woman who raised her family with an abundant amount of love and a wonderful sense of humor.Ms. Varner is survived by her daughters, Sondra (Alan) Reetz, Chesapeake, VA and Audie (Ray) Pendell, Lake City, FL; grandchildren, Ashley (Evan) Polk, Alexandra (David) Hunter, Christian (Brooke) Faulkner, Hunter (Ashley) Faulkner, Caleb Faulkner and Alissa Faulkner and great-grandchildren Abigail Polk, Gabriel Hunter and two additional bundles of joy due this year.Visitation for Ms. Jeanette Varner will be held at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00AM. Funeral service will begin at 12:00PM. Her interment will be at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at