Ms. Jeanette Varner
1937 - 2020
Ms. Jeanette Varner, 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Lake City, Florida who was born April 1, 1937 to Arthur and Audrey Little.
Ms. Varner was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing and playing bingo. She also enjoyed playing slot machines in Biloxi with her sister. Ms. Varner will be remembered as being a strong woman who raised her family with an abundant amount of love and a wonderful sense of humor.
Ms. Varner is survived by her daughters, Sondra (Alan) Reetz, Chesapeake, VA and Audie (Ray) Pendell, Lake City, FL; grandchildren, Ashley (Evan) Polk, Alexandra (David) Hunter, Christian (Brooke) Faulkner, Hunter (Ashley) Faulkner, Caleb Faulkner and Alissa Faulkner and great-grandchildren Abigail Polk, Gabriel Hunter and two additional bundles of joy due this year.
Visitation for Ms. Jeanette Varner will be held at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00AM. Funeral service will begin at 12:00PM. Her interment will be at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at
Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 AM
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
MAY
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

