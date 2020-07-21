Jeanne Elaine Larson Lee, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at North Florida Regional Hospital after an extended illness. She was one of thirteen children born to the late William Howard Larson and Carrie Belle Starling Larson on October 15,1937. Jeanne was born and raised in Fort White, Florida, and lived in Columbia County all of her life. She was a member of Lake City Christian Church. She was employed by Bell South Telephone Company for over 32 years, working many positions from switchboard operator to test deskman. She enjoyed learning and teaching others all about the ever evolving technology of our telephone system. She enjoyed creating a variety of masterpieces with her painting, sewing, gardening, and other crafts. She also loved to watch life in action as she raised generations of birds, chickens, cats, and cows.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. (Buddy) Lee, her oldest daughter, Theresa Lee Dekle, and eleven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her brother, Johnny Winston Larson, (Laverne) of Lake City, her daughter, Gail Lee Little (Mark) of Lake City, her son, Bill (Tricia) Lee of Hatchbend, and her son in law, Sherwood Dekle, of Lake City. She also leaves six grandchildren, Lesley Perrine (Jean-Marc), Jana Cribbs (Derriel), Carrie Cooper (Robert), Matthew Cummings (Ashley), all of Lake City, Chris Lee, and Anna Hingson(Houston), of Hatchbend, Florida. She was very proud of her eleven great grandchildren, Phillipe, Jacques, Sebastian, Wyatt, Colton, Dathan, Daelyn, Darien, Fallon, Tucker, and Mattilyn.
A memorial service will be held at Lake City Christian Church, located at 2400 SW 247 Highway, Lake City, FL on Tuesday, July 28, at 5:00 pm.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com