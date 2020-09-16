1/1
Jermaine C. Johnson Jr.
Jermaine C. Johnson, Jr.
Jermaine Cleothus Johnson Jr. was born August 14, 1992, to Diana Davis-Sheppard and Jermaine C. Johnson, Sr. He was educated in the Columbia County schools where he played football and basketball. Jermaine loved sports and was a huge fan of the Florida Gators. He will be truly missed.
He leaves to mourn his passing, a loving mother, Diana Davis-Sheppard; father Jermaine Cleothus Johnson, Sr; son, Tyson Johnson; stepchildren, Ke'von Williams, Corshawni Murry and Shawn Murry Jr.; brothers, Dont'ae Davis, Andre Mitchell, and Garrett; sister, Jackhria Sheppard; uncles, Louis Jones, Wallace Jones, Tyrone Jones, June Lee Jones, Raymond Tumblin, Alan Tumblin, James L. Johnson; aunts, Jackie Parker (Mitch), Latonia Jones (Andre), Christen Baker (David), Annise Roberson, Michelle L. Montfort, Theresa L. Griffin; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Jermaine will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Philadelphia Memorial Garden Cemetery, County Road 242, Lake City, FL.
A walk- through visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:00 P.M. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
