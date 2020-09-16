Jermaine C. Johnson, Jr.

Jermaine Cleothus Johnson Jr. was born August 14, 1992, to Diana Davis-Sheppard and Jermaine C. Johnson, Sr. He was educated in the Columbia County schools where he played football and basketball. Jermaine loved sports and was a huge fan of the Florida Gators. He will be truly missed.

He leaves to mourn his passing, a loving mother, Diana Davis-Sheppard; father Jermaine Cleothus Johnson, Sr; son, Tyson Johnson; stepchildren, Ke'von Williams, Corshawni Murry and Shawn Murry Jr.; brothers, Dont'ae Davis, Andre Mitchell, and Garrett; sister, Jackhria Sheppard; uncles, Louis Jones, Wallace Jones, Tyrone Jones, June Lee Jones, Raymond Tumblin, Alan Tumblin, James L. Johnson; aunts, Jackie Parker (Mitch), Latonia Jones (Andre), Christen Baker (David), Annise Roberson, Michelle L. Montfort, Theresa L. Griffin; hosts of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Jermaine will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Philadelphia Memorial Garden Cemetery, County Road 242, Lake City, FL.

A walk- through visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:00 P.M. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

