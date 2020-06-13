Jerry Bedenbaugh

Jerry H. Bedenbaugh, 86, of Palatka, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the planning of services were delayed.

Services celebrating Jerry's homegoing are now scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Christ Independent Methodist Church in Palatka with Bro. Michael Hudson and Bro. Amos Price officiating and the Florida Highway Patrol rendering respective honors. Graveside services and burial will be Monday at 3:00 P.M. at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lake City.

Arrangements are entrusted to JOHNSON-OVERTURF FUNERAL HOME in Palatka.

