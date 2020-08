Jerry Dean Franklin was born December 15, 1951, in Meridian, Mississippi to Albert and Mary McMillan Mitchell. Jerry answered her Master's call on August 6, 2020, in Lacrosse, Florida.

Jerry is the sister of Rev. Major Franklin, Sisters Welcome Church, Lake City, FL. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.

A private family viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

