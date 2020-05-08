Jerry Hugh Bedenbaugh, 86, of Palatka, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was the youngest of 13 children born in Lake City to Raymond Artemas Bedenbaugh and Mary Hadden Bedenbaugh. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1952 and served honorably in the National Guard for 9 years. Jerry became an officer with the Florida Highway Patrol where he served in Duval, Brevard and Putnam Counties. He retired in 1980 as a Sergeant following 26 years of dedicated service. Following his time with FHP, Jerry pursued his interest as a licensed contractor building homes and other local projects. In 1983, Jerry purchased Brunner Building Supply in East Palatka which he owned and operated until 2011. He was a member of the Palatka Horseman Club and in years past was a supporter of the Boosters Club and Band Program at Palatka High School. He was likewise a strong supporter of the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch and Boy Scouts program. Jerry was a very dedicated member of Christ Independent Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Stewards. Years ago, he had been a member of Francis Baptist Church where he served as Superintendent of Sunday School and as chairman of the Building Committee and served as a deacon at San Mateo Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Bedenbaugh, 11 siblings, Alma Fortner, Robert Bedenbaugh, Susan Witt, Tolula Avery, M.L. Bedenbaugh, Edwin Bedenbaugh, Raymond "R.H" Bedenbaugh, Vera Wheeler, Elizabeth Nettles, Louise Colley and Roy Bedenbaugh.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Toby Stevens Bedenbaugh, 2 sons, Jeff Bedenbaugh (Pam) and Jed Bedenbaugh, all of Palatka, a sister, Lena Burnsed of Macclenny, 7 grandchildren, Justin Bedenbaugh (Caitlyn), Jennifer Bedenbaugh, Austen Bedenbaugh (Jesseca), Lyndsey Ricks (D.J.), Jordan Bedenbaugh (Alyssa), Jerri Mae Bedenbaugh and Mit Bedenbaugh, 3 great-grandchildren, Miley Sweat, Camden Ricks and Payton Bedenbaugh as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from Noon until 4:00 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday, May 9th and 10th at the Bedenbaugh residence at 335 Horseman Club Road in Palatka.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and guidelines and the Governor's mandate of continuing social distancing, a service celebrating Jerry's life will be postponed and announced at a later date.
In lieu of sending flowers until a service is scheduled, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Christ Independent Methodist Church General Fund, 4078 Silver Lake Dr., Palatka, FL 32177, Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177 or to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, 2371 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Jerry's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to JOHNSON-OVERTURF FUNERLA HOME in Palatka.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 8, 2020.