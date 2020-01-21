Jerry Randolph Kemp, I
Jerry Randolph Kemp, I, 73, of Lake City, passed away on January 16, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Lake City on April 8, 1946 to the late William Jackson Kemp, Jr. and Viva Mae Duke Kemp. He was raised as a child in the LuLu and Lake City area. Jerry retired as a State of Florida Law Enforcement Officer with the Department of Agriculture after 28 years of service. He was also a member of Wellborn Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, painting, woodworking and yard work, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Pat Kemp; son, Jerry Randolph Kemp, II (Marcie); daughter, Ann Gallegos (Dusty) all of Lake City; brother, Roy Kemp (Jeannette) of Fernandina Beach; grandchildren, Jordan Little (Megan), Rachel Sheldon (Jay), Brittany Markham (Dylan) and Makenzie Kemp, all of Lake City; and one great-grandchild, Levi Little.
A celebration of life gathering for Mr. Kemp will be conducted on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the Wellborn Baptist Church Youth Fund, 4146 Low Lake Rd, Wellborn, FL 32094.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020