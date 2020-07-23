Jessie James Gibson, Sr. was born February 19, 1960, to Catherine Gibson. Jessie was educated in Columbia County, graduating from Columbia High School with the class of 1978. He was employed with Anderson Columbia, retiring after greater than 30 years of employment. Jessie accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his mother and several siblings.

Jessie leaves to cherish fond memories: children, Jessie Gibson, Jr., Wartina Reynolds, Ronterrius Gibson, Demetris Gaines, Makesha Hill, Pheobe Johnson, Alexus Powell, Ashanti Powell, Andrianna Powell, sisters, Mae Katherine George, Denesse Jones; brothers, Amos Gibson, Walter McCaskill; 17 grandchildren; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Jessie Gibson, Sr. will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store