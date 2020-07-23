1/1
Jessie James Gibson Sr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie James Gibson, Sr. was born February 19, 1960, to Catherine Gibson. Jessie was educated in Columbia County, graduating from Columbia High School with the class of 1978. He was employed with Anderson Columbia, retiring after greater than 30 years of employment. Jessie accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his mother and several siblings.
Jessie leaves to cherish fond memories: children, Jessie Gibson, Jr., Wartina Reynolds, Ronterrius Gibson, Demetris Gaines, Makesha Hill, Pheobe Johnson, Alexus Powell, Ashanti Powell, Andrianna Powell, sisters, Mae Katherine George, Denesse Jones; brothers, Amos Gibson, Walter McCaskill; 17 grandchildren; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Jessie Gibson, Sr. will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
R.I.P. JESSIE GIBSON. PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY.
Jonnie. B Wyche
Friend
July 23, 2020
You had always been a big part of my life. I'm so very pleased that my children had the opportunity to spend the last four years of your life with them. I'm asking you to be their guardian angel now. Sleep in peace Uncle Jesse ❤♥❤♥
Edith G English
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved