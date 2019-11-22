Jessie James Tillman. Born February 1, 1958. Deceased November 8, 2019. Jessie "Jet" Tillman was called home to rest with our father GOD on Friday November 8 2019.
He is the son of the late Mr. Jessie and Mrs, Annie "Doll" Kelly-Tillman. He leaves to mourn two sisters Doris-Tillman-Taylor, Lake city FL, Vonceil Tillman-Smith St. Pete, FL 1 brother Kenneth Tillman (Earlyne), St Pete, four uncles, Minister Narvell Kelly(Betty), Lake City, FL Maxwell Kelly West Palm Beach, FL David Kelly (Edna) Bartow, FL Deleon Kelly, (Marilyn) Lake City FL, two aunt's Mae Ella Blankenship and Verner Preston, West Palm Beach and a host of neices, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service is being held on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, 11 am at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor, Henry Ortiz. Repast following memorial services at Church Annex.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019