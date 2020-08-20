Jessie Loretta McSwain Denson

Jessie Loretta McSwain, the daughter of the late Cleveland and Mary Clark was born November 19, 1954, in Jasper, Florida. Loretta transitioned from her earthy home on August 15, 2020, at her residence. Loretta accepted Christ at an early age. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Lake City, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Pamela Green.

Loretta graduated from Columbia High School with the class of 1972. While at Columbia High, she served as class secretary. She was a member of The Pink Diamonds Dance Team, Inc. serving as Chief Financial Officer. Loretta was very active in her community, volunteering with the Lake City Pop Warner football program, receiving Volunteer of the Year in 2015. Loretta also volunteered with Richardson Community Center/ AMN, the Columbia County Recreation Department, and worked as a Poll Worker for over 14 years with the Columbia County Supervisor of Elections. She loved everyone and often opened her home to people without a place to live. Loretta was employed with Scaffs Inc. better known as S&S for 31 Years. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Morris Smith.

Left to cherish loving memories: her devoted companion of 42 years, James Denson; daughters, Akiko (Clayrinski) of Homestead, FL, Staci, Mckeon, Jessica, and Jamie, all of Lake City FL; sons, Lonesa (Duana), Mario, and Socorey; grandchildren, Clayon, Demetri, Brandon, Eldrick, Jamir, Kenyon, Kendrick, Kenya, Katron, KeYon, Kalayah, Keionta; great-grandson, Clayton Cash Wilson; special nephews, Michael Wyche and Michael Anthony; special friends, Estralita Parker and Joyce Griffin; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives, godchildren and friends.

Funeral services for Jessie Loretta McSwain Denson will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals".

