Jessie Mary Milner Grow left her earthly home peacefully at Haven Hospice on May 1, 2020 in Lake City, Florida at the age of 95.
Mary is survived by her sibling, Leon Hunt of Port Allen, Louisiana; daughters, Bonita Hadwin of Lake City, Florida, Nina Grow (Wendy) of Louisville, Kentucky and Lisa Fraraccio (Lenn) of Brandon, Florida; grandchildren, Regina Simpkins, Randy Grow (Paula), Richard Grow (Shannon), Jesse "Jay" Yandle III (Alison), Ryan Grow (Heather), Mary Isabella Fraraccio and Nicolas Fraraccio; great-grandchildren, Jesse Knowles, Matthew Knowles (Kristie), Sam Simpkins, Danny (Lorretta) Thornton, Brandon (Jill) Thornton, Jared Grow, Tyler Grow, Justin Yandle (Jennifer), Megan Howard (Damon), Jordan Yandle, Jesse "Neily" Yandle, Darren Roemer and Raymond Grow; great-great grandchildren, Zachary Knowles, Rylee Knowles, Kaleigh, Kimber and Savannah Thornton, Jacob, Aubrey and Carson Yandle, Hayden, Camryn and Addilyn Howard. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; her son, Alvin Grow, Jr of Ocala, Florida; her siblings, James Milner of Searcy, Arkansas, Fairy Gonda and Helen Rossi of Youngstown, Ohio.
Mary was born on November 30, 1924 in Alicia, Arkansas to Jesse and Rachel (Bobbitt) Milner. She was married to Alvin Edgar Grow in 1943. When Alvin returned from WWII, they moved to Muncie, Indiana where Mary was a homemaker. From 1944 to 1965, the couple welcomed four children into their home. Additionally, she was proud that four of her grandsons served in the armed forces (1-army, 1-marine, 2-navy). She was a beautiful wife, loving mother/grandmother and steadfast friend to many.
Mary was a dedicated member of Lake City Church of Christ who was passionate about reading her bible daily and sharing her faith. She treasured her friendships and continued her domino playing up until just a few weeks before her passing. She shared her competitive nature with her children and grandchildren; teaching them to play card games and dominos. Mary taught all of her children and several of her grand and great-grandchildren to drive and was recently enjoying her 16 year old great-grandson Sam driving her to church on Sunday morning. She was a talented seamstress who created and mended countless pieces of clothing during her life. She was an intrepid traveler with Alvin which carried on after his death with her daughters.
Per Mary's wishes, she was cremated and her ashes will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida next to her husband, Alvin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME in Lake City, Florida. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. All are welcome to attend at that time and celebrate Mary's life. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Gift can be made to Mount Dora Christian Academy (https://www.mdcacademy.org/honor-memorial-gifts/).
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 5, 2020.