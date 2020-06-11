A CELEBRATION OF LIFE
will be conducted on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 AM at the Lake City Church of Christ at 656 SW State Rd. 47, Lake City, with Minister Ryan Tuten officiating. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.