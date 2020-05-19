1950-2020

Jimmie passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

He is predeceased in death by his parents, H.D. and Elizabeth (Thomas) Mershon, 3 sons; Jimmie Mershon, Jr., William Delton Mershon and Robert Stiles "Robbie" Mershon, 1 daughter; Rachel Graddy, 1 grandson; Raylan Robert Mershon and 2 sisters; Carrie Jean Mershon and Voncile (Jack) Pearce.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Melissa, 1 son; Thomas (Brittany) Mershon, 4 grandsons; Darion Hurst Mershon, Walker Mershon, Login Mershon and Daniel Goodson, 1 granddaughter; Skyler Graddy, 2 sisters; Irma Burnham and Linda Thomas and 1 brother; Bobby (Jean) Mershon.

There will be a memorial for Jimmie, Saturday, May 23 at his home on Butzer Drive from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

