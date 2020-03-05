Joann Eleanor Walker transitioned from earth to Eternal Rest, Thursday February 27, 2020 following an extended illness
She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Queen Ester Carter and the late Mr. John Henry Carter.
She received her education in the Columbia County School system and was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1971.
She confessed Christ at an early age and joined Union African Methodist Episcopal Church where she served faithfully for many years and also attended Recovering Ministries.
Joann was employed with the Department of Corrections and Metal Products Cooperation.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mr. James Harold Walker; her siblings Bobby Carter, Vernell Crusaw and Katie Fleming.
Joann leaves to cherish her love and memories, a loving son Carlos (Regina) Walker, a loving daughter Sonora Walker, three grandchildren; Darius Bradwell, Tyler Walker and Brianna Walker; her loving and devoted siblings; sisters, Annie Elizabeth Jerry, Mary Ann Rossin and Ann Taylor; brothers Jerome (Mabel) Carter and Quinton (Ann) Carter. She will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and a devoted close friend Tim Williams.
Funeral Services for Joann Eleanor Walker will be 11:am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 357 NW Queen Road, Lake City, Florida 32055 (Winfield Community) Rev. Dr. ShaLeda Mirra, Pastor and Pastor Yvonne C. White / Words of Comfort. Internment will follow in The Huntsville Cemetery, Lake City, Florida. Visitation with family will be Friday March 6, 2020, 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020