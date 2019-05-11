Joe Harold Koger (1942 - 2019)
Joe Harold Koger (Sept. 5th, 1942 - April 20th, 2019) passed away peacefully at his home with his children by his side, April 20th, after an extended illness. Mr. Koger was born in Albany, KY to Porter Harrison and Vela Pearl Koger. Mr. Koger served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Mr. Koger was the owner of CRS Recycling in Lake City, Fl.
He is survived by his son, Robert (Lena) and granddaughters, Ivy and Rhonda; Son, Jonathan (Bridget); grandsons, Austin (Maddie), Tyler (Robin), Mason, Camron and Jeremy; granddaughters, Abigail and great grandson, Zach.
Services conducted by Forrest Lawn Crematory. No other services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 11, 2019
