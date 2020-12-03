Joe Nell Gaddis was born on August 6, 1938, in Sumrall, Mississippi to Red and Roena Gaddis. Both preceded him in death. Joe, a resident of Lake City, Florida, departed from this earthly realm, on November 24, 2020. At an early age Joe accepted Christ and was a faithful and dedicated member of the Northside Church of Christ in Lake City, Florida. He relocated to Florida in the late 1960's and worked for Hercules Chemical Company for many years before he began with AERO Cooperation, also known as Timco Aviation Services, Inc., where he later retired.

Also, precedents in death; Wife of 47 years Minnie Gaddis; Sons, Ray Charles Dyse and Archie Williams; Brothers - Rufus Massey and Bennie Ray Gaddis.

His memory will be kept and cherished by his loving wife Edith Gaddis, Lake City, FL: Daughters - Nancy Gaddis, Homerville, GA; Betty Lou (Emanuel) Hendricks, Columbia, MS; Hazel (Fredrick) Magee, Sumrall, MS; Brenda (Peter) Pratt, Riverside, CA. Brothers - James (D'Ester) Gaddis and Terry (Earnie) Gaddis, Lake City, FL; Roger (Verlee) Gaddis, Melvin (Vicki) Gaddis, Sumrall, MS; Carroll (Linda) Gaddis, Hattiesburg, MS. Sisters: Willietta Simmons and Argie (O.C.) Crusaw, Lake City, FL; Lela McMillion, Sumrall, MS. Devoted niece, Debra Magby Wilson; nephew, Demetrius Magby; granddaughter, Tyrianna Taylor, and grandson Tyree Taylor that he raised as his own. In addition, he had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, host of relatives, and friends who loved and adored Joe very much.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm, at the Northside Church of Christ, in Lake City, FL. Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00am at the Northside Church of Christ in Lake City, FL with Dr. Philip Mobley officiating. A time of reflection and fellowship will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northside Church of Christ, located in Lake City, FL, in remembrance of Brother Joe N. Gaddis. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of MIZELL FUNERAL HOME, 365 NW Washington St., Lake City, FL, 32055.

