John Calvin Dykes, age 76, entered his eternal home in heaven on November 4 2020 at Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. He was born December 28, 1943 in Ghent, KY, the son of the late Marietta Lucile and Earl Raymond Dykes. He was the beloved brother of surviving siblings; Raymond M. Dykes (Pat), Tallahassee, FL, Lowry F. Dykes (Dianne), Live Oak, FL, Joseph H. Dykes (Deborah), Mayo, FL, Mary Jane Weaver (Dewey), Lake City, FL and Martha Jean Newbern (Jerry), Lake City, FL. He was also survived by the following nieces and nephews; Yost Van Dykes, Jeffrey Dykes, Deborah Paquette, Donna curry, Troy Dykes, Tyler Dykes, Hudson Dykes, Michael Dykes, John Dykes, Thomas Dykes, William Weaver, Patrick Weaver, and Philip Newbern.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all the wonderful people at Haven Hospice, Lake City, FL, for the excellent and compassionate care given to John Dykes in his final days on earth.
Private family services were conducted on Monday, November 9, 2020 in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Cemetery in Wellborn.