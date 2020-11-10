1/
John Calvin Dykes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Calvin Dykes, age 76, entered his eternal home in heaven on November 4 2020 at Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. He was born December 28, 1943 in Ghent, KY, the son of the late Marietta Lucile and Earl Raymond Dykes. He was the beloved brother of surviving siblings; Raymond M. Dykes (Pat), Tallahassee, FL, Lowry F. Dykes (Dianne), Live Oak, FL, Joseph H. Dykes (Deborah), Mayo, FL, Mary Jane Weaver (Dewey), Lake City, FL and Martha Jean Newbern (Jerry), Lake City, FL. He was also survived by the following nieces and nephews; Yost Van Dykes, Jeffrey Dykes, Deborah Paquette, Donna curry, Troy Dykes, Tyler Dykes, Hudson Dykes, Michael Dykes, John Dykes, Thomas Dykes, William Weaver, Patrick Weaver, and Philip Newbern.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all the wonderful people at Haven Hospice, Lake City, FL, for the excellent and compassionate care given to John Dykes in his final days on earth.
Private family services were conducted on Monday, November 9, 2020 in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Cemetery in Wellborn. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved